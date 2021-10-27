Former President Barack Obama on
Saturday criticized a Republican candidate's opposition to marriage
equality.
Obama made the comments while
campaigning for Terry McAuliffe, the Democratic candidate for
governor.
“Are we still arguing about gay
marriage?” Obama
rhetorically asked the crowd. “Really? I thought that ship had
sailed. I thought that was pretty clearly the right thing to do.”
Obama was referring to McAuliffe's
Republican opponent, Glenn Youngkin, who in a recent interview
reiterated his opposition to marriage rights for gay and lesbian
couples.
“Asked in the same interview whether
his faith shapes his view of same-sex marriage, Youngkin responded
with a vagueness common in his answers to questions about policy,”
the AP reported. “He reiterated that he feels 'called to love
everyone.' Pressed on whether that was intended to convey support for
same-sex marriage, he responded: 'No,' before saying that gay
marriage was 'legally acceptable' in Virginia and that 'I, as
governor, will support that.'”
McAuliffe, who was Virginia's governor
when gay couples won the right to marry in the state, criticized
Youngkin in a tweet: “As governor, I worked my heart out to keep
Virginia open and welcoming to all. This type of bigotry and
intolerance has NO place in our Commonwealth.”
(Related: Biden
endorses Danica Roem for re-election.)
McAuliffe was also the first
gubernatorial candidate in 2013 to announce his support for marriage
equality.
(Related: Texas
GOP lawmaker argues state's same-sex marriage ban should trump SCOTUS
ruling.)
A Monmouth University poll released
last week shows McAuliffe and Youngkin deadlocked in the governor's
race with both candidates at 46 percent support among registered
voters.