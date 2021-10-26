A Texas Republican lawmaker has reportedly written to state Attorney General Ken Paxton arguing that Texas' same-sex marriage ban remains in effect.

The U.S. Supreme Court in Obergefell v. Hodges found that gay and lesbian couples have a constitutional right to marry. In a 5-4 ruling, the high court struck down similar bans in Michigan, Ohio, Kentucky, and Tennessee. The 2015 ruling requires all states and the District of Columbia to issue marriage licenses to gay couples and recognize the marriages of couples validly married in other jurisdictions. The ruling invalidates all state marriage bans.

Representative James White, a Republican, argues in his letter to Paxton that Texas' ban remains in place and should trump the Supreme Court's ruling.

The letter was widely shared on social media.

The subject line reads: “Whether Obergefell v. Hodges … requires private citizens to recognize homosexual marriages when the law of Texas continues to define marriage exclusively as the union of one man and one woman.”

“The State of Texas has not amended its marriage laws in response to Obergefell v. Hodges, 576 U.S. 644 (2015),” White, the chair of the Texas House's Homeland Security & Public Safety Committee, wrote. “And the Supreme Court has no power to amend formally or revoke a state statute or constitutional provision – even after opining that the state law violates the Supreme Court's interpretation of the Constitution.”

State Representative Julie Johnson, a Democrat who is married to a woman, responded to White's claims on Twitter: “Now, my #TXlege Republican colleagues don't think the love my wife and I have is good enough to make a lifetime commitment to each other. Enough is enough! Cut the BS theatrics. You are embarrassing Texas.”

The letter was dated October 19.