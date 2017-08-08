Appearing last week on ABC's The Talk, actor Jim Parsons revealed the “silver lining” in not being able to marry his husband when they met.

The 44-year-old Parsons is best known for playing Sheldon Cooper in the CBS sitcom The Big Bang Theory.

In May, Parsons married his longtime boyfriend Todd Spiewak, a graphic designer, at the Rainbow Room in New York City.

Parsons told the co-hosts that he initially thought of the wedding more as a 15 year anniversary and was surprised to find out that it felt like something new.

“The thing I remember most, in all honesty, is just the general surprising feeling I had – 'cause it really was a 15 year thing where, you know, when we're first together marriage wasn't a possibility for us, then it was, and we were like, 'Do we need it?' And then when we said, 'Well okay let's do it,' it really felt to me more of an exciting cap of 15 years. This is good to have a party. It was that in a way, but it was the part that surprised me, the thing I remember most, is that it really felt like a whole new chapter was beginning,” Parsons said.

“And I did not see that coming. I really didn't.”

“And in that weird way, not having being able to get married ended up being sort of a back-handed silver lining. Now we have this opportunity to go, 'Oh yeah, I really do like you a lot. Let's keep going.' The whole thing was really fun,” he added.

In 2014, Ellen DeGeneres advised Parsons to get hitched.

(Related: Ellen DeGeneres advises Jim Parsons to get married, play tennis.)