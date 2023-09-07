Out player Carl Nassib has announced his retirement from the NFL.

Nassib, who came out in 2021, made the announcement Wednesday on social media.

“This is a bittersweet moment for me but after seven seasons and just over 100 NFL games I am officially retiring from football to focus on my company Rayze,” he wrote on Instagram.

Nassib, 30, came out while with the Las Vegas Raiders. Last season, he played for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

“Football has given me more than I ever could have imagined,” he continued. “I can truly hang up my helmet for the last time knowing I gave it everything I had. Growing up I loved how fun football was. I loved the pursuit of perfection. I loved the small window where every player has to chase their dreams. It makes it all the more exciting if you get there. It was always my dream to play in the NFL, even as a walk-on, and I really feel like the luckiest guy on the planet.”

Nassib was the first openly gay NFL player to play in a regular-season game.

Appearing Wednesday on Good Morning America, Nassib talked about his decision to come out as gay.

“When people come out, they're coming out of the closet because they're afraid,” he said. “They have fear that they're gonna have negative impact on their life, on their relationships, on their job.”

“I just hope that one day we don't have those fears; that's the society I hope for one day. And I hope I can be a positive push in that direction,” he added.

Nassib is currently dating Søren Dahl, the Danish Olympic swimmer.