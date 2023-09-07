Grammy-nominated country music singer Ty Herndon and Alex Schwartz married late last month in Tennessee.

Herndon and Schwartz, an artist and craftsman, got engaged in February after dating for six months.

According to PEOPLE, more than 300 people attended the ceremony, including Kristin Chenoweth and her fiance Josh Bryant and Sally Struthers.

Bonnie Hadden, who runs Herndon's fan club, directed the wedding, which was officiated by Melissa Greene, a former member of the contemporary Christian band Avalon.

The couple tied the knot in an outdoor ceremony in Chapmansboro, Tennessee. Herndon, 61, described the wedding's theme as “country chic,” which he defined as “the formality of black and white juxtaposed against the casual backdrop of the farm.”

“[E]veryone loved having a little bit of both experiences,” he said.

Herndon, who has released ten studio albums, came out publicly in 2020. He was previously in an 11-year relationship with Matt Collum, which ended in 2021.