Out Mississippi House candidate Fabian Nelson on Tuesday won his Democratic primary election runoff.

Without a Republican opponent for the general election, Nelson will go on to represent the House district in the south Jackson metro area. When he is sworn in, Nelson will become the state's first-ever openly gay state legislator.

Nelson, a 38-year-old realtor, and Roshunda Harris-Allen, an education professor, advanced to the runoff after no candidate received a majority vote in the August 8 primary, the AP reported.

In an interview Wednesday, Nelson said that he was “shocked” by the outcome.

“I still think I'm in a dream. I'm still trying to process it and take it in. It's still shocking to me, I have to be honest,” he said.

The Human Rights Campaign (HRC), the nation's largest LGBTQ rights advocate, endorsed Nelson's campaign.

Rob Hill of HRC Mississippi said that Nelson's win “sends a real message in a time when we are seeing attacks legislatively and through violence against the LGBTQ+ community that the majority of people reject that kind of animus.”