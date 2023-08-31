Rustin, starring Colman Domingo as gay rights activist Bayard Rustin, will have its world premiere at the 2023 Toronto International Film Festival on September 13.

The Netflix film will open in select theaters on November 3 and arrive on the streamer on November 17.

The first film from Higher Ground, the production company founded in 2018 by former President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama, Rustin is based on a script co-written by Dustin Lance Black (Milk) and George C. Wolfe (Ma Rainey's Black Bottom).

In the trailer for the film, Rustin is seen organizing 1963's March on Washington where Reverend Martin Luther King Jr. gave his infamous “I Have a Dream” speech.

Rounding out the cast are Chris Rock (Fargo, Top Five), Glynn Turman (Ma Rainey's Black Bottom), and Audra McDonald (Respect).

Domingo, who married husband Raul Domingo in 2014, is best known for his performances in Lincoln, Selma, If Beale Street Could Talk, and Ma Rainey's Black Bottom.