Rustin, starring Colman Domingo
as gay rights activist Bayard Rustin, will have its world premiere at
the 2023 Toronto International Film Festival on September 13.
The Netflix film will open in select
theaters on November 3 and arrive on the streamer on November 17.
The first film from Higher Ground, the
production company founded in 2018 by former President Barack Obama
and former First Lady Michelle Obama, Rustin is based on a
script co-written by Dustin Lance Black (Milk) and George C.
Wolfe (Ma Rainey's Black Bottom).
In the trailer for the film, Rustin is
seen organizing 1963's March on Washington where Reverend Martin
Luther King Jr. gave his infamous “I Have a Dream” speech.
Rounding out the cast are Chris Rock
(Fargo, Top Five), Glynn Turman (Ma Rainey's Black
Bottom), and Audra McDonald (Respect).
Domingo, who married husband Raul
Domingo in 2014, is best known for his performances in Lincoln,
Selma, If Beale Street Could Talk, and Ma Rainey's
Black Bottom.