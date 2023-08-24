Showtime announced this week that its
much-anticipated adaption of Fellow Travelers will premiere on
Paramount+ with Showtime on October 27.
In the eight-part political drama,
Jonathan Bailey (Bridgerton) and Matt Bomer (White Collar)
play lovers.
“A secret romance spanning decades
that could unravel everything,” Showtime captioned images from the
limited series on social
media.
Based on the Thomas Mallon novel of the
same name, Fellow Travelers opens in 1950s Washington –
where Timothy Laughlin (played by Bailey) and Hawkins Fuller (Bomer)
are forced to hide their love affair as GOP Senator Joseph McCarthy
and lawyer Roy Cohn declare war on “subversives and sexual
deviants” – and spans four decades.
In a recent interview with Vanity
Fair, Bailey said he'd wanted to do a “sweeping gay love
story, but my experience actually was that I'd never really seen
them. Or if I had, I hadn't seen actors like me and Matt play those
roles.”
Bailey and Bomer are openly gay.
Rounding out the cast are Allison
Williams, Jelani Alladin, and Noah J. Ricketts.