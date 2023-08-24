Showtime announced this week that its much-anticipated adaption of Fellow Travelers will premiere on Paramount+ with Showtime on October 27.

In the eight-part political drama, Jonathan Bailey (Bridgerton) and Matt Bomer (White Collar) play lovers.

“A secret romance spanning decades that could unravel everything,” Showtime captioned images from the limited series on social media.

Based on the Thomas Mallon novel of the same name, Fellow Travelers opens in 1950s Washington – where Timothy Laughlin (played by Bailey) and Hawkins Fuller (Bomer) are forced to hide their love affair as GOP Senator Joseph McCarthy and lawyer Roy Cohn declare war on “subversives and sexual deviants” – and spans four decades.

In a recent interview with Vanity Fair, Bailey said he'd wanted to do a “sweeping gay love story, but my experience actually was that I'd never really seen them. Or if I had, I hadn't seen actors like me and Matt play those roles.”

Bailey and Bomer are openly gay.

Rounding out the cast are Allison Williams, Jelani Alladin, and Noah J. Ricketts.