In a recent interview, television personality and comedian Wayne Brady announced that he's pansexual.

Brady, 51, told PEOPLE: “I am pansexual. Bisexual – with an open mind!”

Brady, the host of the long-running game show Let's Make a Deal, said that he came out first to his ex-wife, Mandie Taketa.

“I just said, 'Great.' As I knew coming out would help him be happier,” she said.

Brady's 20-year-old daughter, Maile, also shrugged off the news. “I just said, 'Okay,'” she said with a smile.

Brady and his extended family, including Taketa's current partner, Jason Fordham, will star in an upcoming reality series set to premiere on Hulu next year.

Brady said that he started questioning his sexuality while in therapy for love addiction.

“What am I looking for in these people that I can't find in myself?” he questioned. “And then leaving a wake of people and never being satisfied and then going back to being lonely. Fast forward to recently asking myself the question: 'Wayne, um, are you gay?' And the answer was no because despite having been in all of these unsuccessful relationships and now dealing with what I know can be diagnosed as love addiction, I started to go, 'Okay, I'm feeling something, but I just don't know how to get there.' And then I felt like a fraud.”

He added that he's “been attracted to certain men” in his life but always “pushed that aside because of how I was raised, and because I live in today's world, and it's scary as shit.”

Brady is also a regular on the improvisational comedy television series Whose Line Is It Anyway? and was the host of the daytime talk show The Wayne Brady Show, which ended in 2004.