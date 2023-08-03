Tomás
González, a Chilean
gymnast who specializes in vault and floor exercises, has come out as
gay.
González,
37, is promoting his autobiography, Campeón
(Champion), in which he talks about his life and professional
career.
In interviews with Chilean news
outlets, González said:
“I guess it's not a big deal anymore, but yes, I'm gay. And if it
is about making it public, I prefer to do it in this book.”
González
said that he dated women and planned on starting a family before
coming out to himself at 24. Now in a relationship for six years, he
plans to adopt children with his partner in the future.
He
said that he “cried a lot in those [early] days.”
“Accepting myself wasn't an easy
process,” he said. “Ultimately, one grows up in a heteronormative
society that conditions you in the same way. I'm glad that things are
becoming more normalized today.”
In his autobiography, González
details the homophobia he faced as a professional athlete.
“I was willing to sacrifice my mental
health in order to get to the Olympic Games,” he said.
According to the LGBTQ sports blog
Outsports,
González has competed in
three Olympic Games and has won numerous medals at the Pam Am Games
and South American Games.