Lawmakers in Louisiana on Tuesday overrode Governor John Bel Edwards' veto of a bill banning gender-affirming care for transgender minors.

Edwards, a Democrat, vetoed three anti-LGBTQ bills early last month.

“My judgment today is those bills are wrong,” Edwards said in announcing his decision.

The Legislature, which is controlled by Republicans, successfully overturned Edwards' veto during a one-day session held Tuesday. Lawmakers failed to override the governor's veto of a “Don't Say Gay” bill (HB 466) and a bill that sought to restrict the use of pronouns in public schools (HB 81).

When the ban takes effect on January 1, Louisiana will join 20 other states with similar laws. Civil rights groups are challenging these laws in court.

The Human Rights Campaign (HRC), the nation's largest LGBTQ rights advocate, said that such laws put transgender youth “in very real danger.”

“LGBTQ+ youth in Louisiana deserve better than to be the targets of discriminatory legislative attacks,” HRC said in a statement. “Denying transgender and non-binary youth access to best-practice, life-saving medical care puts their lives in very real danger. Gov. Edwards did the right thing by vetoing this bill designed to marginalize and erase the LGBTQ+ community, particularly transgender youth. But unfortunately, Louisiana legislators continue to pander to an extreme portion of their base through unrelenting attacks on vulnerable children. They show no shame.”

According to HRC, more than 570 anti-LGBTQ bills have been introduced in statehouses across the country this year, an 80 percent increase from last year.