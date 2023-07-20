In a recent interview, out actor Lee
Pace said that he's finding married life to husband Matthew Foley
“wonderful.”
Pace is best known for playing
Thranduil in The Hobbit films and Ronan the Accuser in
Guardians of the Galaxy. He currently stars in the Apple TV+
series Foundation, which returned for its second season on
July 14.
Pace was accidentally outed as bisexual
by Ian McKellen in 2012. In a 2018 interview with The New York
Times, Pace talked about being a member of the queer community.
Speaking with Interview
Magazine, Pace described marrying Foley, an executive at New
York City-based luxury fashion brand Thom Browne, as “the best
thing that has ever happened to me.”
When asked about first dates, Pace
responded that he doesn't “understand dating anymore.”
“When I look back, I remember that it
was nice just to meet someone new and really look at them and be
like, 'Are we going to have a relationship? What's going to happen
now?'”
Pace, 44, told GQ last year that
he met Foley through a mutual friend and that he'd “love to have
kids.”
“I think there's nothing better than
little kids running around,” he
said.