In a recent interview, out actor Lee Pace said that he's finding married life to husband Matthew Foley “wonderful.”

Pace is best known for playing Thranduil in The Hobbit films and Ronan the Accuser in Guardians of the Galaxy. He currently stars in the Apple TV+ series Foundation, which returned for its second season on July 14.

Pace was accidentally outed as bisexual by Ian McKellen in 2012. In a 2018 interview with The New York Times, Pace talked about being a member of the queer community.

Speaking with Interview Magazine, Pace described marrying Foley, an executive at New York City-based luxury fashion brand Thom Browne, as “the best thing that has ever happened to me.”

When asked about first dates, Pace responded that he doesn't “understand dating anymore.”

“When I look back, I remember that it was nice just to meet someone new and really look at them and be like, 'Are we going to have a relationship? What's going to happen now?'”

Pace, 44, told GQ last year that he met Foley through a mutual friend and that he'd “love to have kids.”

“I think there's nothing better than little kids running around,” he said.