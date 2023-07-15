In a recent interview, Kit Connor, who stars in the Netflix LGBTQ drama Heartstopper, talked about his coming out as bisexual.

The 19-year-old actor came out in a Twitter post.

“I'm bi,” he wrote last year. “Congrats for forcing an 18 year old to out himself. I think some of you missed the point of the show. Bye.”

In the series, which returns for its sophomore season on Thursday, August 3, Connor plays queer teen Nick. Before his coming out, Connor faced accusations of queerbating and speculation about his sexuality.

Speaking with British Vogue, Connor called coming out “empowering” but wished he had come out on his own terms.

“I think 'forced' isn't the right word I would use, but I would say that I would have preferred to do it another way,” he said.

“I also don't know if I would have ever done it. But at the end of the day, I don't regret it. In many ways it was really empowering.”

Connor said that he never had an “oh, shit moment” about his bisexuality.

“It just became more and more evident,” he said.

He added that school “wasn't hugely inclusive.” “It wasn't really accepted in a lot of ways. … It's the experience of maybe you're too straight to be gay and you're too gay to be straight. So it's like, 'Where do I sit?' But I feel much more secure in myself now,” he said.

Connor will star opposite Maia Reficco in the upcoming film A Cuban Girl's Guide to Tea and Tomorrow.