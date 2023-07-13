A Russian bill expected to become law
targets the transgender community.
According to the AP, the bill cleared
Russia's lower house of parliament, the State Duma, with unanimous
approval in its second reading. A final reading has been scheduled
for Friday.
The bill seeks to ban any “medical
interventions aimed at changing the sex of a person.”
It also prohibits transgender people
from altering their gender on official documents. The bill would further marginalize transgender people by barring them from becoming
foster or adoptive parents and nullifying marriages in which one
person has “changed gender.”
In supporting the measure, lawmakers
have portrayed transgender identity as a “Western anti-family
ideology.”
In 2013, Russia approved a “gay
propaganda” law that allowed the government to crack down on public
support for LGBTQ rights. A ban on same-sex marriage was approved in
2020.
After the start of Russia's invasion of
Ukraine, lawmakers approved a measure that bans the “propaganda”
of “nontraditional sexual relations” – effectively removing any
mention of LGBTQ people in movies, books, or media.