Singer-actor Ricky Martin and artist Jwan Yosef have split.

The couple, married for six years, first started dating in 2016.

Martin first shared the news in a statement given to PEOPLE.

“We have decided to end our marriage with love, respect, and dignity for our children and honoring what we have experienced as a couple all these wonderful years,” Martin, 51, said.

“Our greatest desire now is to continue having a healthy family dynamic and a relationship centered on peace and friendship to continue the joint upbringing of our children, preserving the respect and love we have for each other,” he added.

The men share two children, Lucia and Renn. Martin will continue to raise twins Valentino and Matteo on his own.

Martin said in a 2018 interview that he met Yosef, 38, on Instagram. They messaged each other for six months before meeting.

“[W]hen I first saw him I said, 'I am marrying this guy,'” Martin said. “And apparently he said exactly the same thing. … But I lost my breath when I saw him. Six months build-up and it was very romantic.”