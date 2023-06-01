President Joe Biden on Wednesday
recognized June as LGBTQ Pride Month.
In his proclamation, Biden condemned a
wave of bills that target the LGBTQ community in GOP-controlled
states, calling such bills “hateful.”
“In 2023 alone, State and local
legislatures have already introduced over 600 hateful laws targeting
the LGBTQI+ community,” Biden said. “Books about LGBTQI+ people
are being banned from libraries. Transgender youth in over a dozen
States have had their medically necessary health care banned.
Homophobic and transphobic vitriol spewed online has spilled over
into real life, as armed hate groups intimidate people at Pride
marches and drag performances and threaten doctors’ offices and
children’s hospitals that offer care to the LGBTQI+ community.”
While anti-transgender laws such as
those that restrict access to gender-affirming care have been front
and center of the debate, bills that prohibit the discussion of
sexual orientation and gender identity in schools were also
introduced in several states.
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis' war on
“woke” – “Florida is where woke goes to die,” the
Republican governor and 2024 presidential candidate likes to say –
has mostly targeted the transgender community, forcing some families
to abandon the Sunshine State.
“Despite these attacks, the LGBTQI+
community remains resilient,” Biden continued. “LGBTQI+ Americans
are defiantly and unapologetically proud. Youth leaders are
organizing walkouts at high schools and colleges across the country
to protest discriminatory laws. LGBTQI+ young people and their
parents are demonstrating unimaginable courage by testifying in State
capitols in defense of their basic rights. They are not alone: My
entire Administration stands proudly with the LGBTQI+ community in
the enduring struggle for freedom, justice, and equality.”
After listing some of his
accomplishments in support of the LGBTQ community – signing the
Respect for Marriage Act and a number of executive orders – Biden
reiterated his call for Congress to approve the Equality Act, a
federal LGBTQ protections bill.
“This month and every month, let us
celebrate the pride that powers the movement for LGBTQI+ rights and
commit to doing our part to help realize the promise of America, for
all Americans,” Biden concluded.