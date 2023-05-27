The Human Rights Campaign (HRC), the
nation's largest LGBTQ rights advocate, has responded to Florida
Governor Ron DeSantis' announcement that he's seeking the GOP
presidential nomination, saying that it will mobilize millions of
equality voters against the governor's campaign.
After months of speculation, DeSantis
announced his 2024 presidential ambitions in a video posted on
Twitter.
“I'm running for president to lead
our Great American Comeback,” he captioned the video.
The announcement was followed by an
interview on Twitter Spaces hosted by Elon Musk, who recently
purchased the social media company. The event was plagued with
glitches, leaving thousands unable to join the conversation.
In a statement, HRC called out
DeSantis' record on LGBTQ rights and pledged to keep his
“authoritarianism from reaching the White House.”
“DeSantis has weaponized his position
as governor to target and punish anyone he considers his political
enemy, including LGBTQ+ families, Black and brown Floridians,
immigrants and private businesses,” said HRC President Kelley
Robinson. “Even with the majority of Floridians forcefully opposing
his anti-LGBTQ laws and despite surging support for LGBTQ+ families
nationally, DeSantis is failing to recognize the duties of the job
for which he’s campaigning. The ‘freedom’ Ron Desantis peddles
is freedom for a very few at the expense of freedom and liberty for
all.”
“The Human Rights Campaign will work
to mobilize the 62 million ‘Equality Voters’ — for whom LGBTQ+
equality is a make-or-break issue — to stand together in opposition
to DeSantis’ candidacy, and to ensure that his destructive path of
weaving hate and bigotry into public law will end at the Florida
border,” she added.
The group's statement came after it
joined a handful of civil rights organizations in issuing a travel
advisory for LGBTQ people visiting the Sunshine State. In its travel
advisory, the NAACP warned that recent laws and policies championed
by DeSantis and Florida lawmakers are “openly hostile toward
African Americans, people of color and LGBTQ+ individuals.”
The pressure campaign is in response to
what HRC called “Florida's most anti-LGBTQ legislative session in
history.”
“Governor DeSantis has weaponized his
position to weave bigotry, hate, and discrimination into public law
for his own political gain,” Robinson said in a statement. “Those
who visit [Florida] must join us in their vocal opposition to these
dangerous policies.”