Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, a Republican, on Wednesday signed additional bills that target the LGBTQ community.

DeSantis signed the bills during an event at the evangelical Cambridge Christian School in Tampa that was described by the AP as having a “campaign-like feel.”

According to the Human Rights Campaign (HRC), the nation's largest LGBTQ rights advocate, Florida has enacted a record six anti-LGBTQ bills into law this year – more than the last seven years combined – giving DeSantis a record to run on as he is expected to seek the GOP nomination for president.

Two bills target transgender people by prohibiting gender-affirming care for minors, making it a crime for providers to do so, and banning gender-inclusive restrooms in schools, public shelters, healthcare facilities, and jails.

Another bill expands Florida's “Don't Say Gay” law to grade 8, prohibiting the instruction of sexual orientation and gender identity in public schools. It also restricts the discussion of personal pronouns in schools.

DeSantis also signed a bill that prohibits minors from attending drag shows.

The bills were approved by Republicans, who hold super-majorities in both chambers, during the legislative session that ended two weeks ago.

HRC President Kelley Robinson denounced the bills in a statement, saying that the “entire country should be alarmed by Gov. DeSantis's form of hateful politics.”

“Gov. Ron DeSantis and extremist legislators in Florida are some of the most anti-LGBTQ+ politicians in America,” Robinson said. “DeSantis has made clear that demonizing LGBTQ+ people will be the center of his legislative agenda and presidential run. As a result, the rights of millions of Floridians are being rolled back by politicians who are attacking the LGBTQ+ community at a breakneck pace to pander to the most extreme fringes of their base.”

“From doctors’ offices to classrooms, they show no shame in assaulting the freedoms of those different from them. They are trying to whitewash history and use the power of the government to punish, erase, or attack anyone they disagree with, including Black and LGBTQ+ communities. They are denying transgender children and adults access to life-saving, best-practice medical care, contradicting guidelines recommended by every major medical association – representing over 1.3 million doctors in the United States,” she said.

State Senator Shevrin Jones, who is openly gay, said that the Republican narrative surrounding the bills was disingenuous.

“They have cloaked themselves [as] being the party of less government and parental rights, and what we're seeing now is the total opposite,” Jones told the AP. “Every other parent has the right to raise their child the way that they want to as long as your child is not gay, trans, bisexual. That’s freedom for some parents, but not for all parents.”

“If he's so confident in his policies, don't go hiding behind signing the bills at a Christian school or place where you're more prone to get praise for your bigotry. Do it out in the community,” he said.

The full slate of bills takes effect on July 1.