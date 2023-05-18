In accepting an award this weekend, Jonathan Van Ness called out politicians opposed to LGBTQ rights.

On Saturday, Van Ness, the grooming expert on Netflix's Queer Eye, was honored with GLAAD's Vito Russo Award at the 34th annual GLADD Media Awards in New York. The award goes to an openly LGBTQ media professional who has made a significant difference in promoting equality and acceptance.

In presenting the award, ALOK, a non-binary activist, praised Van Ness for their activism.

“The thing about Jonathan Van Ness is you’ll be in a deep conversation about something serious like electoral politics and LGBTQ activism and he’ll stop mid-sentence and give that illustrious expression that makes even emojis envious and then proceed to lovingly encourage you to deep condition your hair more often,” ALOK said.

In their speech, Van Ness noted the increasing number of anti-LGBTQ bills being introduced in statehouses around the nation.

“If you have not noticed, we are in the midst of an attack on LGBTQIA freedom,” they said. “This year alone, we have faced over 540 anti-LGBTQ+ state bills… I am not willing to sit on the sidelines as these grown bullies attempt to erase our community.”

“These lawmakers claim to protect children from 'drag queens' and ban books, but we can’t allow ourselves to be the distraction that conservative media focuses everyone on. Queer people are not a threat.”

“Poverty, lack of education, lack of healthcare, corporate greed, white nationalism and an out-of-control gun lobby is the real threat we are all facing today,” they added.