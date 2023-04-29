Filming is expected to begin this month in Rome on director Luca Guadagnino's adaptation of William S. Burroughs' Queer.

According to Variety, the film will star Daniel Craig (Glass Onion) as an American expat living in Mexico and Drew Starkey (Outer Banks) as the younger man with whom he becomes madly infatuated.

Rounding out the cast are Lesley Manville, Jason Schwartzman, and Henrique Zaga.

The movie will be filmed at Rome's Cinecittà Studios.

In the short novel, Lee recounts pursuing a young man named Allerton, a recently discharged American Navy serviceman, in Mexico City. The novel was written in the early 50s but wasn't published until 1985 due to its homosexual content.

Craig plays queer detective Benoit Blanc in the Knives Out films.

Guadagnino is best known for his 2017 film adaptation of Call Me by Your Name, which follows a love affair between a 17-year-old boy and a young man. It received multiple Oscar nominations.