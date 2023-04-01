West Virginia's Republican governor on Wednesday signed a bill that bans gender-affirming care for minors.

Governor Jim Justice quietly signed the bill into law without issuing an official statement.

The law prohibits minors from being prescribed hormone therapy and puberty blockers. However, it includes an exemption for teenagers who are considered at risk for self-harm or suicide.

Senate Majority Leader Tom Takubo, a Republican and a physician, had called for the exemption.

The Human Rights Campaign (HRC), the nation's largest LGBTQ rights advocate, condemned Justice for signing the bill, saying that his actions are “dangerous, discriminatory, and just another example of politicians in positions of power abusing their authority to cater to extreme elements of their base – harming the children of West Virginia in the process.”

West Virginia joins a growing list of states that restrict or ban gender-affirming care for minors, including Alabama, Arizona, Georgia, Iowa, Mississippi, Tennessee, Utah, South Dakota, and Kentucky.

The law is expected to take effect in January.