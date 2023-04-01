Madonna has called out Tennessee's new law that restricts drag shows.

Earlier this month, Tennessee became the first state to prohibit drag performances from public venues where children might be present.

Madonna's Celebration Tour will stop in Nashville with a performance at the Bridgestone Arena in December. The tour includes 80 dates in North America and Europe.

Caldwell Tidicue, who performs as Bob the Drag Queen, will open for Madonna.

In a press release announcing the Nashville stop, Madonna condemned the growing number of state laws restricting LGBTQ rights.

“The oppression of the LGBTQ+ is not only unacceptable and inhumane; it’s creating an unsafe environment; it makes America a dangerous place for our most vulnerable citizens, especially trans women of color,” Madonna said. “Also, these so-called laws to protect our children are unfounded and pathetic. Anyone with half a brain knows not to f–k with a drag queen. Bob and I will see you from the stage in Nashville where we will celebrate the beauty that is the queer community.”

Madonna also committed to donating a portion of the proceeds from her show to transgender rights groups.