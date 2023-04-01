Madonna has called
out Tennessee's new law that restricts drag shows.
Earlier this month,
Tennessee became the first state to prohibit drag performances from
public venues where children might be present.
(Related: TN
Gov. Lee signs bills restricting drag shows, banning gender-affirming
care for minors.)
Madonna's
Celebration Tour will stop in Nashville with a performance at the
Bridgestone Arena in December. The tour includes 80 dates in North
America and Europe.
Caldwell Tidicue,
who performs as Bob the Drag Queen, will open for Madonna.
In a press release
announcing the Nashville stop, Madonna condemned the growing number
of state laws restricting LGBTQ rights.
“The oppression
of the LGBTQ+ is not only unacceptable and inhumane; it’s creating
an unsafe environment; it makes America a dangerous place for our
most vulnerable citizens, especially trans women of color,” Madonna
said. “Also, these so-called laws to protect our children are
unfounded and pathetic. Anyone with half a brain knows not to f–k
with a drag queen. Bob and I will see you from the stage in Nashville
where we will celebrate the beauty that is the queer community.”
Madonna also
committed to donating a portion of the proceeds from her show to
transgender rights groups.