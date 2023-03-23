In a recent interview, President Joe Biden came out against a wave of legislation attacking the LGBTQ community.

In a The Daily Show interview with out actor-comedian Kal Penn, Biden called such bills “close to sinful.”

“What's going on in Florida is, as my mother would say, close to sinful. It is just terrible what they are doing,” Biden said.

“It’s not like a kid wakes up one morning and says, ‘You know, I decided I want to become a man or I want to become a woman, or I want to change.' What are they thinking about here? They’re human beings. They love, they have feelings, they have inclinations that are… it just to me, is, I don’t know, it’s cruel.”

In recent years, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, a Republican, has signed numerous bills attacking the transgender community. He is widely expected to announce a 2024 run for the White House.

“The way we do it is we make sure we pass legislation like we did with same-sex marriage. You mess with that you’re breaking the law and you’re going to be held accountable,” Biden said.

Biden's record on marriage equality has evolved from voting in the Senate for the Defense of Marriage Act (DOMA), which prohibited the federal government from recognizing the legal marriages of gay and lesbian couples, to signing into law the Respect for Marriage Act, which forces states to recognize the legal marriages of same-sex couples.

According to the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), state lawmakers filed 426 anti-LGBTQ bills this legislative session.