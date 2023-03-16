Emmy-award winner RuPaul Charles, the host of RuPaul's Drag Race, on Wednesday called out Republican lawmakers opposed to LGBTQ rights.

In a video posted on Instagram, RuPaul called such lawmakers “stunt queens.”

“Hey, look over there!” RuPaul said. “A classic distraction technique. Distracting us away from the real issues that they were voted into office to focus on: Jobs, healthcare, keeping our children safe from harm at their own school.”

“But we know that bullies are incompetent at solving real issues. They look for easy targets so they can give the impression of being effective. They think our love, our light, our laughter and our joy are signs of weakness.”

“But they’re wrong, because that is our strength. Drag queens are the Marines of the queer movement. Don’t get it twisted and don’t be distracted. Register to vote, so we can get these stunt queens out of office and put some smart people with real solutions into government.”

“And by the way, a social media post has never been as powerful as a registered vote,” he added.

In the video's caption, RuPaul added a link to the ACLU's “Drag Defense Fund,” which supports the group's LGBTQ rights work.

Republican lawmakers have introduced numerous bills this legislative session targeting drag queens and people who identify as transgender.