Emmy-award winner RuPaul Charles, the
host of RuPaul's Drag Race, on Wednesday called out Republican
lawmakers opposed to LGBTQ rights.
In a video posted on Instagram, RuPaul
called such lawmakers “stunt queens.”
“Hey, look over there!” RuPaul
said. “A classic distraction technique. Distracting us away
from the real issues that they were voted into office to focus on:
Jobs, healthcare, keeping our children safe from harm at their own
school.”
“But we know that bullies are
incompetent at solving real issues. They look for easy targets so
they can give the impression of being effective. They think our love,
our light, our laughter and our joy are signs of weakness.”
“But they’re wrong, because that is
our strength. Drag queens are the Marines of the queer movement.
Don’t get it twisted and don’t be distracted. Register to vote,
so we can get these stunt queens out of office and put some smart
people with real solutions into government.”
“And by the way, a social media post
has never been as powerful as a registered vote,” he added.
In the video's caption, RuPaul added a
link to the ACLU's “Drag
Defense Fund,” which supports the group's LGBTQ rights work.
Republican lawmakers have introduced
numerous bills this legislative session targeting drag queens and
people who identify as transgender.