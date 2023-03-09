Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, a Democrat, is expected to sign an LGBTQ protections bill into law when it reaches her desk.

The bill cleared the Democratic-led state House on Wednesday, with eight Republicans joining Democrats in voting for the measure.

The bill expands the Elliott-Larson Civil Rights Act (ELCRA), which prohibits discrimination in employment, public accommodations, and housing, to include sexual orientation and gender identity.

In a tweet released on Wednesday, Whitmer said that she was proud of the legislation.

“I'm celebrating trans women who have continuously led the way, despite constant threats to their lives and liberty,” she wrote. “I'm proud that we're finally in a position to expand the Elliott-Larson Civil Rights Act to protect LGBTQ+ Michiganders.”

Michigan was one of 29 states without laws that explicitly protect LGBTQ people from discrimination.

The Human Rights Campaign (HRC), the nation's largest LGBTQ rights advocate, cheered passage of the bill.

“We’re seeing history in the making here in Michigan,” HRC President Kelley Robinson said in a statement. “Extremist legislators tried to fearmonger people into believing a false narrative last fall, but they failed because Michiganders know better. The people of Michigan could not be fooled and they have organized over decades for this moment. ELCRA will not only protect LGBTQ+ people here in Michigan, its passage will send a message across our nation that when we organize – when we come together as a community – we will and do achieve progress. … I look forward to Governor Whitmer signing this fundamentally important legislation into law.”