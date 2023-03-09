The Human Rights Campaign (HRC), the
nation's largest LGBTQ rights advocate, will honor Emmy-nominate
actress Michaela Jaé Rodriguez at its upcoming Los Angeles Dinner.
Rodriguez will receive the group's
Visibility Award, which “recognizes the outstanding efforts of
those who use their talent and visibility to help better the lives of
LGBTQ people.”
Rodriguez, 32, is best known for
playing Blanca Evangelista on the FX television series Pose.
“Through her extraordinary talent,
courage, and determination, Michaela Jaé has not only made history
as a transgender woman of color, but she has also inspired millions
of people around the world,” said HRC President Kelley Robinson.
“Her contributions as an artist and as an activist have created a
more inclusive and humane world for the LGBTQ+ community. For all
that and more, we are excited to honor Michaela Jaé Rodriguez with
the HRC Visibility Award at the Los Angeles Dinner.”
Rodriguez currently plays Sofia Salinas
on the Apple+ television series Loot.
The 2023 HRC Los Angeles Dinner is set
to take place at the JW Marriott in Los Angeles on March 25. Tickets
and further information are available on HRC's
website.