The Human Rights Campaign (HRC), the nation's largest LGBTQ rights advocate, will honor Emmy-nominate actress Michaela Jaé Rodriguez at its upcoming Los Angeles Dinner.

Rodriguez will receive the group's Visibility Award, which “recognizes the outstanding efforts of those who use their talent and visibility to help better the lives of LGBTQ people.”

Rodriguez, 32, is best known for playing Blanca Evangelista on the FX television series Pose.

“Through her extraordinary talent, courage, and determination, Michaela Jaé has not only made history as a transgender woman of color, but she has also inspired millions of people around the world,” said HRC President Kelley Robinson. “Her contributions as an artist and as an activist have created a more inclusive and humane world for the LGBTQ+ community. For all that and more, we are excited to honor Michaela Jaé Rodriguez with the HRC Visibility Award at the Los Angeles Dinner.”

Rodriguez currently plays Sofia Salinas on the Apple+ television series Loot.

The 2023 HRC Los Angeles Dinner is set to take place at the JW Marriott in Los Angeles on March 25. Tickets and further information are available on HRC's website.