New Hampshire Congressman Chris Pappas
and long-term boyfriend Vann Bentley married last month.
The couple got engaged in 2021.
“Vann and I are excited to share that
we're married!” Pappas wrote in a February 20 Twitter post.
“We feel so fortunate to have found
each other and to be building our life together, and we're grateful
for the love and support of family and friends,” he added.
A Pappas office spokesperson said that
the couple tied the knot on February 4 at the historic Omni Mount
Washington Resort in Bretton Woods, New Hampshire.
Pappas, 42, who co-owns the Puritan
Backroom restaurant in Manchester, was first elected to Congress in
2018.
Bentley is a policy manager for the
World Wide Web Foundation.