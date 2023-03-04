New Hampshire Congressman Chris Pappas and long-term boyfriend Vann Bentley married last month.

The couple got engaged in 2021.

“Vann and I are excited to share that we're married!” Pappas wrote in a February 20 Twitter post.

“We feel so fortunate to have found each other and to be building our life together, and we're grateful for the love and support of family and friends,” he added.

A Pappas office spokesperson said that the couple tied the knot on February 4 at the historic Omni Mount Washington Resort in Bretton Woods, New Hampshire.

Pappas, 42, who co-owns the Puritan Backroom restaurant in Manchester, was first elected to Congress in 2018.

Bentley is a policy manager for the World Wide Web Foundation.