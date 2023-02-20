Professional soccer player Jakub Jankto has come out as gay.

Jankto, 27, made the announcement in a video posted on social media.

“Hi, I’m Jakub Jankto,” he said in the 44-second video. “Like everybody else, I have my strengths. I have my weaknesses. I have a family. I have my friends. I have a job which I have been doing it as best as I can, for years, with seriousness, professionalism and passion.”

“Like everybody else, I also want to live my life in freedom. Without fears. Without prejudice. Without violence. But with love. I am homosexual and I no longer want to hide myself,” he added.

According to LGBTQ sports blog Outsports, Jankto currently plays for Madrid-based Getafe and was on loan to Sparta Prague in his home country of the Czech Republic in 2022.

With the announcement, Jankto, a midfielder, becomes the first active senior international men's professional soccer player to come out as gay.