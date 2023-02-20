The second season of Uncoupled, the gay comedy starring Neil Patrick Harris, has been picked up by Showtime after Netflix canceled the show.

According to Deadline, Uncoupled, which Netflix canceled on January 13 after only one season, will be part of the network's new content focus.

In the show, Harris, 49, plays Michael, a gay man “who thought his life was perfect until his husband blindsides him by walking out the door after 17 years. Overnight, Michael has to confront two nightmares – losing what he thought was his soulmate and suddenly finding himself a single gay man in his mid-40s in New York City.”

Darren Star (Emily in Paris) and Jeffrey Richman (Modern Family) created the series. Both executive produced alongside Harris.

Deadline reported that the show's second season at the premium network is “expected to be edgier and racier than the version that aired on Netflix.”

Rounding out the show's cast are Tisha Campbell, Brooks Ashmanskas, Emerson Brooks, and Marcia Gay Harden.