In a social media post, Grammy-nominated country music singer Ty Herndon announced that he's planning a wedding.

Herndon, 60, came out gay in 2020. He has released ten studio albums.

In an Instagram post, Herndon said that he has been dating Alex, an artist and craftsman, for six months.

“The last six months God has showed up and showed out. Never in a million years would I have imagined meeting someone who would bring so much love and light into my heart,” he wrote.

“Alex and I met six months ago and had our first date. Since then, we have been building our relationship and getting to know one another without a big public announcement. It was important to each of us that we be able to do this privately, and it has been an amazing journey. After all this time, I have met the person I know I’m gonna spend the rest of my life with. Alex is a brilliant artist and craftsman who restores mid-century furniture and makes stained glass art. He will also be starting work on his MBA soon.”

“Today, we are excited to let you know that we are planning a wedding! That’s right – we’re getting hitched later this year! Here’s to life, love, and wellness! We’ll see y’all soon,” he ended his post.

Herndon was previously in an 11-year relationship with Matt Collum, which ended in 2021.