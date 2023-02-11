In a social media post,
Grammy-nominated country music singer Ty Herndon announced that he's
planning a wedding.
Herndon, 60, came out gay in 2020. He
has released ten studio albums.
In an Instagram post, Herndon said that
he has been dating Alex, an artist and craftsman, for six months.
“The last six months God has showed
up and showed out. Never in a million years would I have imagined
meeting someone who would bring so much love and light into my
heart,” he wrote.
“Alex and I met six months ago and
had our first date. Since then, we have been building our
relationship and getting to know one another without a big public
announcement. It was important to each of us that we be able to do
this privately, and it has been an amazing journey. After all this
time, I have met the person I know I’m gonna spend the rest of my
life with. Alex is a brilliant artist and craftsman who restores
mid-century furniture and makes stained glass art. He will also be
starting work on his MBA soon.”
“Today, we are excited to let you
know that we are planning a wedding! That’s right – we’re
getting hitched later this year! Here’s to life, love, and
wellness! We’ll see y’all soon,” he ended his post.
Herndon was previously in an 11-year
relationship with Matt Collum, which ended in 2021.