During Tuesday night's raucous State of the Union address, President Joe Biden reiterated his call to pass the Equality Act, a federal LGBTQ protections bill.

“I have signed over 300 bipartisan laws since becoming president,” Biden told lawmakers gathered in the House. “From reauthorizing the Violence Against Women Act, to the Electoral Count Reform Act, to the Respect for Marriage Act that protects the right to marry the person you love.”

“Here in the people's house, it's our duty to protect all the people's rights and freedoms.”

“Make no mistake, if Congress passes a national abortion ban, I will veto it. Let's also pass the bipartisan Equality Act to ensure LGBTQ Americans, especially transgender young people, can live with safety and dignity,” he said.

The Equality Act seeks to add sexual orientation and gender identity to current civil rights laws. It cleared the House in 2021 with the support of three Republicans.

Biden has previously called for passage of the Equality Act, including during his first joint address to Congress in 2021.

Attending Tuesday's speech as guests of First Lady Dr. Jill Biden were Gina and Heidi Nortonsmith, the plaintiffs in the lawsuit that legalized same-sex marriage in Massachusetts.