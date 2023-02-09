GLAAD will honor Bad Bunny, Christina Aguilera, and Jeremy Pope during its upcoming 34th annual GLAAD Media Awards in Los Angeles.

GLAAD will honor Bad Bunny with its Vanguard Award, which is given to an artist or celebrity who has made “a significant difference in promoting acceptance of LGBTQ people and issues.”

“Bad Bunny uses his role as one of the world’s most popular music artists to boldly shine a light on LGBTQ people and issues, including transgender equality and ending violence against trans women of color,” said GLAAD President & CEO Sarah Kate Ellis. “By consistently advocating for our community, elevating our stories, and demanding action from anti-LGBTQ leaders, Bad Bunny redefines the positive influence Latin music artists can have within the LGBTQ community, and has set an example for all artists.”

Aguilera will receive the group's Advocate for Change Award.

"Aguilera is a beloved icon who has inspired and shared messages of love for the LGBTQ community since the start of her music career. From using her voice to speak out against anti-LGBTQ legislation to creating songs and music videos that showcase LGBTQ love, Christina loudly and proudly raises the bar for what it means to be a LGBTQ ally today,” said Ellis.

Pope will receive the Stephen F. Kolzak Award for having made “a significant difference in raising visibility and promoting acceptance of LGBTQ people and issues.”

(Related: Jeremy Pope says being gay cost him a major film role.)

“Pope is one of today's most talented and dynamic actors who has given life and excitement to important stories that impact and honor the LGBTQ community. Offscreen, Pope has used his voice to have important conversations about being an out actor in Hollywood, which are key to continuing to erase stigma and bias that affect out actors today,” said Ellis.

The Los Angeles ceremony will take place at the Beverly Hilton on Thursday, March 30.