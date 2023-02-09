GLAAD will honor Bad Bunny, Christina
Aguilera, and Jeremy Pope during its upcoming 34th annual
GLAAD Media Awards in Los Angeles.
GLAAD will honor Bad Bunny with its
Vanguard Award, which is given to an artist or celebrity who has made
“a significant difference in promoting acceptance of LGBTQ people
and issues.”
“Bad Bunny uses his role as one of
the world’s most popular music artists to boldly shine a light on
LGBTQ people and issues, including transgender equality and ending
violence against trans women of color,” said GLAAD President &
CEO Sarah Kate Ellis. “By consistently advocating for our
community, elevating our stories, and demanding action from
anti-LGBTQ leaders, Bad Bunny redefines the positive influence Latin
music artists can have within the LGBTQ community, and has set an
example for all artists.”
Aguilera will receive the group's
Advocate for Change Award.
"Aguilera is a beloved icon who
has inspired and shared messages of love for the LGBTQ community
since the start of her music career. From using her voice to speak
out against anti-LGBTQ legislation to creating songs and music videos
that showcase LGBTQ love, Christina loudly and proudly raises the bar
for what it means to be a LGBTQ ally today,” said Ellis.
Pope will receive the Stephen F. Kolzak
Award for having made “a significant difference in raising
visibility and promoting acceptance of LGBTQ people and issues.”
(Related: Jeremy
Pope says being gay cost him a major film role.)
“Pope is one of today's most talented
and dynamic actors who has given life and excitement to important
stories that impact and honor the LGBTQ community. Offscreen, Pope
has used his voice to have important conversations about being an out
actor in Hollywood, which are key to continuing to erase stigma and
bias that affect out actors today,” said Ellis.
The Los Angeles ceremony will take
place at the Beverly Hilton on Thursday, March 30.