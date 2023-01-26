Simon Dunn, an Australian rugby player and former bobsledder, died over the weekend.

According to multiple reports, Dunn's death is not being treated as suspicious. Police found his body Saturday in his Sydney apartment.

Dunn, also a vocal LGBTQ rights advocate, was 35.

In 2014, Dunn became the first openly gay man to join Australia's national bobsleigh team. He retired from the sport two years later.

He later joined London's Kings Cross Steelers, the world's first gay-inclusive rugby union club, and the Sydney Convicts, Australia's first gay rugby club.

In a statement, the Sydney Convicts said that they were “devastated” by the news of Dunn's passing.

“We are devastated by the loss of Simon to our club and community, and share our deepest condolences with Simon's family, friends, and those who Simon brought love to over the years,” the club said.

Out Australian gymnast Heath Thorpe wrote on social media: “You will be deeply missed and there is a hole today in many hearts that will take a long time to begin to heal.”

In 2021, Dunn returned to bobsleigh and trained to represent Australia at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. An injury sidelined his hopes.

A GoFundMe page to raise $30,000 (AUD) to help cover the cost of Dunn's funeral was nearly fully funded after one day.