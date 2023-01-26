Simon Dunn, an Australian rugby player
and former bobsledder, died over the weekend.
According to multiple reports, Dunn's
death is not being treated as suspicious. Police found his body
Saturday in his Sydney apartment.
Dunn, also a vocal LGBTQ rights
advocate, was 35.
In 2014, Dunn became the first openly
gay man to join Australia's national bobsleigh team. He retired from
the sport two years later.
He later joined London's Kings Cross
Steelers, the world's first gay-inclusive rugby union club, and the
Sydney Convicts, Australia's first gay rugby club.
In a statement, the Sydney Convicts
said that they were “devastated” by the news of Dunn's passing.
“We are devastated by the loss of
Simon to our club and community, and share our deepest condolences
with Simon's family, friends, and those who Simon brought love to
over the years,” the club said.
Out Australian gymnast Heath Thorpe
wrote on social media: “You will be deeply missed and there is a
hole today in many hearts that will take a long time to begin to
heal.”
In 2021, Dunn returned to bobsleigh and
trained to represent Australia at the 2022 Winter Olympics in
Beijing. An injury sidelined his hopes.
A GoFundMe
page to raise $30,000 (AUD) to help cover the cost of Dunn's funeral
was nearly fully funded after one day.