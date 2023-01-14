Streaming giant Netflix has canceled Uncoupled after airing just one season.

According to Variety, the series will not return for a second season.

In the show, out actor Neil Patrick Harris, 49, plays Michael, a gay man “who thought his life was perfect until his husband blindsides him by walking out the door after 17 years. Overnight, Michael has to confront two nightmares – losing what he thought was his soulmate and suddenly finding himself a single gay man in his mid-40s in New York City.”

Darren Star (Emily in Paris) and Jeffrey Richman (Modern Family) created the series. Both executive produced alongside Harris.

The series marked Harris' return to comedy series television since playing a womanizer in CBS' How I Met Your Mother, which ended in 2014, and his return to Netflix. Harris played Count Olaf in Netflix's A Series of Unfortunate Events. He also appears in two recent films: The Matrix 4 and The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent.

Deadline called the cancellation “not surprising” due to the show's low ratings. “The series … barely registered on Netflix's weekly Top 10 rankings, making a single appearance at #6 following its July 29 release,” the outlet wrote, adding that half-hour series are at a disadvantage because Netflix's ratings system measures hours viewed.

Rounding out the show's cast are Tisha Campbell, Brooks Ashmanskas, Emerson Brooks, and Marcia Gay Harden.