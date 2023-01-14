Lil Nas X, who came out as gay in 2019, has hinted that he might be “a little” bisexual.

Across two tweets, the 23-year-old singer asked what the reaction to him being bisexual would be.

“be fr [for real] would y'all be mad at me if i thought i was a little bisexual,” he messaged.

“that was my last time coming out the closet i promise,” he added in the second tweet the following day.

Response to the announcement was mostly positive, with bisexual writer Sam Manzella replying, “Literally never, us bisexuals will welcome you with open arms at any time.”

“We all are lowkey,” tweeted former NFL player Ryan Russell, who came out as bisexual in 2019.

After coming out in 2019, Lil Nas X said that he had prayed that being gay was a phase and that he never planned on coming out.

