Actor Noah Schnapp has come out as gay.
The 18-year-old Schnapp is best known
for playing Will Byers in the Netflix sci-fi horror drama Stranger
Things.
In a recent TikTok video, Schnapp
posted the following: “When I finally told my friends and family I
was gay after being scared in the closet for 18 years and all they
said was 'we known.'”
The post also includes audio of a man
saying, “You know what it never was? That serious. It was never
that serious. Quite frankly, it will never be that serious.”
“I guess I'm more similar to Will
than I thought,” he captioned the post, a reference to this
character on Stranger Things.
In the show's latest season, Will
appears to be struggling with his sexuality and feelings for Mike
(played by Finn Wolfhard).
Will “is gay and he does love Mike,”
Schnapp
recently confirmed.
Schnapp also appears in Steven
Spielberg's Bridge of Spies,
and he played the voice of Charlie Brown in the animated film The
Peanuts Movie.