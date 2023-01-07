Actor Noah Schnapp has come out as gay.

The 18-year-old Schnapp is best known for playing Will Byers in the Netflix sci-fi horror drama Stranger Things.

In a recent TikTok video, Schnapp posted the following: “When I finally told my friends and family I was gay after being scared in the closet for 18 years and all they said was 'we known.'”

The post also includes audio of a man saying, “You know what it never was? That serious. It was never that serious. Quite frankly, it will never be that serious.”

“I guess I'm more similar to Will than I thought,” he captioned the post, a reference to this character on Stranger Things.

In the show's latest season, Will appears to be struggling with his sexuality and feelings for Mike (played by Finn Wolfhard).

Will “is gay and he does love Mike,” Schnapp recently confirmed.

Schnapp also appears in Steven Spielberg's Bridge of Spies, and he played the voice of Charlie Brown in the animated film The Peanuts Movie.