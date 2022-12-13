Voters in Louisiana on Saturday elected Davante Lewis to serve on the Louisiana Public Service Commission, making him Louisiana's first openly LGBTQ state official.

Lewis defeated three-term Public Service Commissioner Lambert Boissiere III in a runoff. Lewis and Boissiere are Democrats.

Lewis had the endorsement of the LGBTQ Victory Fund, which works to elect openly LGBTQ candidates.

“Congratulations, @davantelewis!” the LGBTQ Victory Fund tweeted on Saturday. “With tonight's victory, Davante makes history as the first out LGBTQ person ever elected to state office in Louisiana and the first Black out LGBTQ person elected to any office in the state.”

The five-member commission regulates utilities and sets electric rates.

According to NOLA.com, Lewis, 30, campaigned on a platform of promoting renewables, hardening the electric grid, and lowering utility rates.

High energy prices left Boissiere in the unenviable position of having to defend the work of the PSC.