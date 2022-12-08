Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday signed a bill into law that expands a ban on LGBTQ “propaganda” to include adults.

According to the AP, a signed copy of the law was published on the website of the Duma, Russia's lower house of parliament.

In 2013, the Russian government approved a law that bans the “promotion of non-traditional sexual relations” to minors.

The new law expands on the so-called “gay propaganda” measure by outlawing such information to people over the age of 18.

The original law has been used to crack down on LGBTQ rights marches and other public events where minors might be present. The government has also used the law to fine media companies such as TikTok and Twitch.

The new law also “broadens the existing restrictions by banning information about gender transitions to be spread to minors and bans information deemed to be propaganda promoting pedophilia,” the AP reported.

Violators face fines ranging from 100,000 to 4 million rubles ($1,660-$66,000).

Foreigners who violate the law could face deportation from Russia.

Russia approved a constitutional amendment in 2020 that explicitly outlaws same-sex marriage.