Russian President Vladimir Putin on
Monday signed a bill into law that expands a ban on LGBTQ
“propaganda” to include adults.
According to the AP, a signed copy of
the law was published on the website of the Duma, Russia's lower
house of parliament.
In 2013, the Russian government
approved a law that bans the “promotion of non-traditional sexual
relations” to minors.
The new law expands on the so-called
“gay propaganda” measure by outlawing such information to people
over the age of 18.
The original law has been used to crack
down on LGBTQ rights marches and other public events where minors
might be present. The government has also used the law to fine media
companies such as TikTok and Twitch.
The new law also “broadens the
existing restrictions by banning information about gender transitions
to be spread to minors and bans information deemed to be propaganda
promoting pedophilia,” the AP reported.
Violators face fines ranging from
100,000 to 4 million rubles ($1,660-$66,000).
Foreigners who violate the law could
face deportation from Russia.
Russia approved a constitutional
amendment in 2020 that explicitly outlaws same-sex marriage.