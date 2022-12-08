Actor Elliot Page's memoir Pageboy arrives on bookstore shelves on June 6.

The 35-year-old Page, who came out as transgender in 2020, is best known for such films as Juno, Inception, and the X-Men franchise. He currently appears in Netflix's The Umbrella Academy.

According to a news release by publisher Flatiron Books, Pageboy “will delve into Page’s relationship with his body, his experiences as one of the most famous trans people in the world, and will cover mental health, assault, love, relationships, sex, and the cesspool that Hollywood can be.”

Page released an image of the book's cover on Instagram.

“Writing a book has come up a few times over the years,” he captioned the photo, “but it never felt right and quite frankly, it didn't feel possible. I could barely sit still, let alone focus long enough to complete such a task. At last, I can be with myself, in this body. So, I've written a book about my story. It's out next June, and I'm so excited to share its cover with you now. At many points in my life, it felt unbearable to be in front of a camera, but making this cover with acclaimed photographer Catherine Opie (@csopie) was a joyful experience that I will never forget.”

“Trans people are facing increasing attacks, from physical violence to the banning of healthcare, and our humanity is regularly 'debated' in the media.” Page continued. “The act of writing, reading, and sharing the multitude of our experiences is an important step in standing up to those who wish to silence and harm us. Books have helped me, saved me even, so I hope this can help someone feel less alone, feel seen, no matter who they are or what path they are on.”

Page added that Pageboy was available for pre-order at ElliotPageBook.com.