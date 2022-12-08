Actor Elliot Page's memoir Pageboy
arrives on bookstore shelves on June 6.
The 35-year-old Page, who came out as
transgender in 2020, is best known for such films as Juno,
Inception, and the X-Men franchise. He currently
appears in Netflix's The Umbrella Academy.
According to a news release by
publisher Flatiron Books, Pageboy “will delve into Page’s
relationship with his body, his experiences as one of the most famous
trans people in the world, and will cover mental health, assault,
love, relationships, sex, and the cesspool that Hollywood can be.”
Page released an image of the book's
cover on Instagram.
“Writing a book has come up a few
times over the years,” he captioned the photo, “but it never felt
right and quite frankly, it didn't feel possible. I could barely sit
still, let alone focus long enough to complete such a task. At last,
I can be with myself, in this body. So, I've written a book about my
story. It's out next June, and I'm so excited to share its cover with
you now. At many points in my life, it felt unbearable to be in front
of a camera, but making this cover with acclaimed photographer
Catherine Opie (@csopie)
was a joyful experience that I will never forget.”
“Trans people are facing increasing
attacks, from physical violence to the banning of healthcare, and our
humanity is regularly 'debated' in the media.” Page continued. “The
act of writing, reading, and sharing the multitude of our experiences
is an important step in standing up to those who wish to silence and
harm us. Books have helped me, saved me even, so I hope this can help
someone feel less alone, feel seen, no matter who they are or what
path they are on.”
Page added that Pageboy was
available for pre-order at ElliotPageBook.com.