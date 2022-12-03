Spoiler Alert opened Friday in
select markets, including New York, Los Angeles, and San Francisco.
The film – Michael Showalter's big
screen adaptation of Michael Ausiello's bestselling memoir, Spoiler
Alert: The Hero Dies – stars Jim Parsons (The Big Bang
Theory) and British actor Ben Aldridge (Fleabag) as a
couple facing terminal illness.
The film follows entertainment
journalist Michael (played by Parsons) and photographer Kit's
(Aldridge) 14-year love story, which ends with Kit's death.
The film was written by David Marshall
Grant (Smash, Brothers and Sisters) and Dan Savage, the
sex advice columnist behind Savage Love and the co-founder of
the It Gets Better Project, which works to prevent suicide among
LGBTQ youth.
Rounding out the cast are Sally Field,
Bill Irwin, Jeffery Self, Nikki M. James, and Antoni Porowski, Queer
Eye's food guy.
The film rolls out nationwide on
December 9.