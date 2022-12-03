Spoiler Alert opened Friday in select markets, including New York, Los Angeles, and San Francisco.

The film – Michael Showalter's big screen adaptation of Michael Ausiello's bestselling memoir, Spoiler Alert: The Hero Dies – stars Jim Parsons (The Big Bang Theory) and British actor Ben Aldridge (Fleabag) as a couple facing terminal illness.

The film follows entertainment journalist Michael (played by Parsons) and photographer Kit's (Aldridge) 14-year love story, which ends with Kit's death.

The film was written by David Marshall Grant (Smash, Brothers and Sisters) and Dan Savage, the sex advice columnist behind Savage Love and the co-founder of the It Gets Better Project, which works to prevent suicide among LGBTQ youth.

Rounding out the cast are Sally Field, Bill Irwin, Jeffery Self, Nikki M. James, and Antoni Porowski, Queer Eye's food guy.

The film rolls out nationwide on December 9.