In a recent interview, Daniel Craig discussed the revelation that his character in the Knives Out film franchise is gay.

In Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, Craig, 54, reprises his role as detective Benoit Blanc.

Speaking with Deadline, Craig said that he doesn't want viewers to “get politically hung up” over the film's casual reveal that his character is queer.

“The less of a song and dance we make about that, the better, really, for me, because it just made sense,” Craig said. “And also, as I said at the LFF [London Film Festival], who wouldn't want to live with the human being that he happens to live with?”

“It's nice. It's fun. And why shouldn't it be?” he added. “I don't want people to get politically hung up on anything.”

Rian Johnson, who wrote, directed, and produced both Knives Out films, told reporters at the London Film Festival that Blanc is “obviously” living with a man.

“There's nobody in the world I can imagine in bringing me more joy for Benoit Blanc to be with,” Johnson said.

Also appearing in the film are Natasha Lyonne, Edward Norton, Janelle Monae, Kathryn Hahn, Kate Hudson, Lesie Odom, Jr., Dave Bautista, and Ethan Hawke. Credited as playing themselves are Hugh Grant, Yo-Yo Ma, and the late Angela Lansbury and Stephen Sondheim.

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery arrived in theaters on November 23 and premieres on Netflix on December 23.