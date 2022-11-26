Russian lawmakers on Thursday approved
a bill that expands a ban on LGBTQ “propaganda” to include
adults.
In 2013, the Russian government
approved a law that bans the “promotion of non-traditional sexual
relations” to minors.
The new bill expands on the so-called
“gay propaganda” law by outlawing such information to people over
the age of 18.
Russia's lower house of parliament, the
State Duma, gave final approval for the bill on Thursday. It now
moves to the upper house, the Federal Council. President Vladimir
Putin has voiced support for the current law and is expected to sign
the new bill into law.
Russia's “gay propaganda” law has
been used to crack down on LGBTQ rights marches and other public
events where minors might be present. The government has also used
the law to fine media companies such as TikTok and Twitch.
Violators face fines ranging from
100,000 to 2 million rubles ($1,660-$33,000), the AP reported.
Foreigners who violate the law would face deportation from Russia.
Russia approved a constitutional
amendment in 2020 that explicitly outlaws same-sex marriage.