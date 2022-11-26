Russian lawmakers on Thursday approved a bill that expands a ban on LGBTQ “propaganda” to include adults.

In 2013, the Russian government approved a law that bans the “promotion of non-traditional sexual relations” to minors.

The new bill expands on the so-called “gay propaganda” law by outlawing such information to people over the age of 18.

Russia's lower house of parliament, the State Duma, gave final approval for the bill on Thursday. It now moves to the upper house, the Federal Council. President Vladimir Putin has voiced support for the current law and is expected to sign the new bill into law.

Russia's “gay propaganda” law has been used to crack down on LGBTQ rights marches and other public events where minors might be present. The government has also used the law to fine media companies such as TikTok and Twitch.

Violators face fines ranging from 100,000 to 2 million rubles ($1,660-$33,000), the AP reported. Foreigners who violate the law would face deportation from Russia.

Russia approved a constitutional amendment in 2020 that explicitly outlaws same-sex marriage.