Out actors Ben Platt and Noah Galvin on Friday announced that they are engaged.

“He agreed to hang out forever,” Platt captioned a carousel of photos on Instagram from their engagement.

“I said yeehaw and then cried for like 7 hours,” Galvin wrote.

Platt, 29, is best known for originating the title role in the Broadway musical Dear Evan Hansen and starring in the Netflix series The Politician. He reprised the role of Evan Hansen for the film adaptation of the musical. Platt has also released two studio albums.

Galvin, 28, is best known for playing Dr. Asher Woke in the ABC medical drama The Good Doctor and Kenny O'Neal in the ABC comedy The Real O'Neals. He also played Evan Hansen following Platt's departure in the role.

During an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show, Platt explained that he and Galvin were friends for about five years before they started dating.

“We've been together a year-and-a-half now,” he told host Kelly Clarkson last year. “We were friends for five years and right before the pandemic, we finally decided to really give it a shot. We kind of skated around it for a long time.”

Platt currently stars in the Amazon Prime Video film The People We Hate at the Wedding.