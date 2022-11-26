Out actors Ben Platt and Noah Galvin on
Friday announced that they are engaged.
“He agreed to hang out forever,”
Platt captioned a
carousel of photos on Instagram from their engagement.
“I said yeehaw and then cried for
like 7 hours,” Galvin wrote.
Platt, 29, is best known for
originating the title role in the Broadway musical Dear Evan
Hansen and starring in the Netflix series The Politician.
He reprised the role of Evan Hansen for the film adaptation of the
musical. Platt has also released two studio albums.
Galvin, 28, is best known for playing
Dr. Asher Woke in the ABC medical drama The Good Doctor
and Kenny O'Neal in the ABC comedy The Real O'Neals. He
also played Evan Hansen following Platt's departure in the role.
During an appearance on The Kelly
Clarkson Show, Platt explained that he and Galvin were friends
for about five years before they started dating.
“We've been together a
year-and-a-half now,” he told host Kelly Clarkson last year. “We
were friends for five years and right before the pandemic, we finally
decided to really give it a shot. We kind of skated around it for a
long time.”
Platt currently stars in the Amazon
Prime Video film The People We Hate at the Wedding.