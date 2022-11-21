Antoni Porowski, star of Netflix's
Queer Eye, is engaged.
Porowski on Thursday announced on
Instagram his engagement to longtime boyfriend Kevin Harrington.
Porowski captioned a blurry image of
the couple: “I really hope the wedding photos are less blurry
[praying emoji].”
Harrington, who works as a creative
strategy director in New York City, posted a photo carousel on his
Instagram page. In the final picture, the couple is dressed like
zombies.
“Officially together until we look
like the last pic #engaged,” he captioned the post.
Congratulating the couple were
Porowski's Queer Eye co-stars.
“Yessssssssss! So excited for you
two! This is amazing,” Karamo Brown responded.
“I volunteer as wedding
selfie-photographer,” Tan France said.
“So cute, love soy much [heart
emoji]. Already sourcing my flower girl looks!!!” Jonathan Van Ness
wrote.
“So damn happy for you two! You both
got a good one!!! [crying emoji],” Bobby Berk replied.