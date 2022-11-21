Antoni Porowski, star of Netflix's Queer Eye, is engaged.

Porowski on Thursday announced on Instagram his engagement to longtime boyfriend Kevin Harrington.

Porowski captioned a blurry image of the couple: “I really hope the wedding photos are less blurry [praying emoji].”

Harrington, who works as a creative strategy director in New York City, posted a photo carousel on his Instagram page. In the final picture, the couple is dressed like zombies.

“Officially together until we look like the last pic #engaged,” he captioned the post.

Congratulating the couple were Porowski's Queer Eye co-stars.

“Yessssssssss! So excited for you two! This is amazing,” Karamo Brown responded.

“I volunteer as wedding selfie-photographer,” Tan France said.

“So cute, love soy much [heart emoji]. Already sourcing my flower girl looks!!!” Jonathan Van Ness wrote.

“So damn happy for you two! You both got a good one!!! [crying emoji],” Bobby Berk replied.