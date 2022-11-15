Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, a Democrat from New York, on Monday announced that the Senate will vote on a same-sex marriage bill in “coming weeks.”

The Respect for Marriage Act cleared the House in July with the support of 47 Republicans. It would codify the Supreme Court's 2015 ruling in Obergefell that struck down laws and constitutional amendments that defined marriage as a heterosexual union, ushering in nationwide marriage equality.

The legislation ran into turbulence in the Senate as Republicans called for religious protections to be added to the bill.

The Senate will “vote on the Respect for Marriage Act in the coming weeks so that no American is discriminated because of whom they love,” Schumer said in a statement.

An aide to Senator Tammy Baldwin, a Democrat from Wisconsin, told the Washington Blade that the “first vote [on the bill] will be on Wednesday.”

Democrats argue that the bill is necessary after the Supreme Court reversed federal abortion protections in June. Like Roe, Obergefell was based on a right to privacy.

LGBTQ rights organizations called on the Senate to approve the legislation.

On Monday, GLAAD released an ad featuring married gay dads Kent and Diego, who described how their marriage – and family – could be in jeopardy without passage of the bill.

“When we fought for marriage equality, we never thought that we would be at risk of having it taken away,” they say. “Politicians are forgetting that there are people behind the policies. We just refuse to step back anymore.”

The Human Rights Campaign (HRC), the nation's largest LGBTQ rights advocate, said in a statement that it was “time to pass the Respect for Marriage Act and we strongly urge all Senators to do so.”

The Respect for Marriage Act would strengthen protections on a federal level and require states to recognize all legal out-of-state marriages.