Out actor Rebel Wilson on Monday announced the birth of her first child.

“Beyond proud to announce the birth of my first child, Royce Lillian, born this past week via surrogate,” Wilson, 42, captioned a photo of Royce Lillian on Instagram. “I can't even describe the love I have for her, she's a beautiful miracle!”

She also thanked her surrogate: “Thank you for helping me start my own family, it's an amazing gift. The BEST gift!!”

Wilson, who is best known for playing Fat Amy in the musical comedy Pitch Perfect film franchise, announced in June that she is dating Ramona Agruma, marking the first time she publicly discussed dating a woman.

“I thought I was searching for a Disney Prince,” she captioned a photo of the couple on Instagram, “but maybe what I really needed all this time was a Disney Princess [heart and rainbow emoji] #loveislove.”

Wilson later said that she came out publicly after a tabloid journalist “threatened” to out her.

Her latest film, The Almond and the Seahorse, had its world premiere at the Zurich Film Festival on September 26. In the movie, Wilson has her first on-screen kiss with a woman.