Out actor Rebel Wilson on Monday
announced the birth of her first child.
“Beyond proud to announce the birth
of my first child, Royce Lillian, born this past week via surrogate,”
Wilson, 42, captioned a photo of Royce Lillian on Instagram. “I
can't even describe the love I have for her, she's a beautiful
miracle!”
She also thanked her surrogate: “Thank
you for helping me start my own family, it's an amazing gift. The
BEST gift!!”
Wilson, who is best known for playing
Fat Amy in the musical comedy Pitch Perfect film franchise,
announced in June that she is dating Ramona Agruma, marking the first
time she publicly discussed dating a woman.
“I thought I was searching for a
Disney Prince,” she captioned a photo of the couple on Instagram,
“but maybe what I really needed all this time was a Disney Princess
[heart and rainbow emoji] #loveislove.”
Wilson later said that she came out
publicly after a tabloid journalist “threatened” to out her.
Her latest film, The Almond and the
Seahorse, had its world premiere at the Zurich Film Festival on
September 26. In the movie, Wilson has her first on-screen kiss with
a woman.