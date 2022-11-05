The United States will host WorldPride
in 2025.
WorldPride organizers announced
Thursday that its ambitious globe-trotting Gay Pride festival will be
held in D.C. in 2025.
New York City was the last U.S. city to
host the international Pride event in 2019.
WorldPride 2025 was scheduled to take
place in the Taiwanese port city of Kaohsiung but the organizing
group that won the bid abruptly withdrew from hosting the event in
August.
A bid by Capital Pride Alliance to host
WorldPride 2025 in D.C. was the runner up.
During its Annual General Meeting and
World Conference held in October, InterPride, which represents more
than 400 Pride groups around the globe and licenses WorldPride,
selected Capital Pride Alliance to host WorldPride 2025, the
Washington Blade reported.
WorldPride 2025 will coincide with the
50th anniversary of D.C.'s first LGBTQ Pride event held in
1975.
“We thank InterPride for this
wonderful opportunity to share the best of the Washington region with
our friends from around the globe and to have them participate with
us on the 50th anniversary of Pride in D.C.,” Capital Pride
Alliance Executive Director Ryan Bos said in a statement.
Previous WorldPride host cities include
Rome (2000), Jerusalem (2006), London (2012), Toronto (2014), Madrid
(2017), New York City (2019), Copenhagen (2021), and Sydney (2023).