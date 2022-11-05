The United States will host WorldPride in 2025.

WorldPride organizers announced Thursday that its ambitious globe-trotting Gay Pride festival will be held in D.C. in 2025.

New York City was the last U.S. city to host the international Pride event in 2019.

WorldPride 2025 was scheduled to take place in the Taiwanese port city of Kaohsiung but the organizing group that won the bid abruptly withdrew from hosting the event in August.

A bid by Capital Pride Alliance to host WorldPride 2025 in D.C. was the runner up.

During its Annual General Meeting and World Conference held in October, InterPride, which represents more than 400 Pride groups around the globe and licenses WorldPride, selected Capital Pride Alliance to host WorldPride 2025, the Washington Blade reported.

WorldPride 2025 will coincide with the 50th anniversary of D.C.'s first LGBTQ Pride event held in 1975.

“We thank InterPride for this wonderful opportunity to share the best of the Washington region with our friends from around the globe and to have them participate with us on the 50th anniversary of Pride in D.C.,” Capital Pride Alliance Executive Director Ryan Bos said in a statement.

Previous WorldPride host cities include Rome (2000), Jerusalem (2006), London (2012), Toronto (2014), Madrid (2017), New York City (2019), Copenhagen (2021), and Sydney (2023).