Two beauty queens have announced that
they married in October in Puerto Rico.
Mariana Varela, the former Miss
Argentina, and Fabiola Valentín,
the former Miss Puerto Rico, married on October 28 in San Juan,
Puerto Rico.
The couple met while competing at the
2020 Miss Grand International competition in Thailand.
The women appeared together on social
media but kept their budding relationship private.
Each posted moments
from their relationship on Instagram, culminating in a wedding
proposal.
“After deciding to keep our
relationship private, we opened the doors on a special day,” they
wrote in Spanish.
Abena Akuaba, who won Miss Grand
International 2020, was among those to offer their well wishes to the
couple.
“Congratulations,” Akuaba wrote.
“MGI brought together a beautiful union.”
“Thanks for all the love!” Varela
responded. “We are very happy and blessed.”