Two beauty queens have announced that they married in October in Puerto Rico.

Mariana Varela, the former Miss Argentina, and Fabiola Valentín, the former Miss Puerto Rico, married on October 28 in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

The couple met while competing at the 2020 Miss Grand International competition in Thailand.

The women appeared together on social media but kept their budding relationship private.

Each posted moments from their relationship on Instagram, culminating in a wedding proposal.

“After deciding to keep our relationship private, we opened the doors on a special day,” they wrote in Spanish.

Abena Akuaba, who won Miss Grand International 2020, was among those to offer their well wishes to the couple.

“Congratulations,” Akuaba wrote. “MGI brought together a beautiful union.”

“Thanks for all the love!” Varela responded. “We are very happy and blessed.”