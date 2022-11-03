Vice President Kamala Harris spoke Saturday at the Human Rights Campaign's (HRC) National Dinner in D.C.

HRC's largest annual fundraiser was held at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center.

Harris was introduced by incoming HRC President Kelley Robinson, who officially takes the helm on November 28.

“This next chapter of HRC is going to center on liberty and equality for all, with no exceptions,” she told the crowd.

Harris was scheduled to share the stage with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, a Democrat from California.

Pelosi's husband, Paul Pelosi, 82, was violently attacked on Saturday by an intruder at the couple's house in San Francisco. Nancy Pelosi was in Washington at the time. The attacker has since told police that he broke into the couple's house looking for Nancy Pelosi and was prepared to break her kneecaps if she “lied” to him.

The attack “speaks to what HRC stands for, which is the work that we will still need to do to fight hate,” Harris said, adding that there is no place for political violence in America.

Harris vowed to fight the “powerful forces trying to take our country backwards,” saying that an “epidemic of hate” has gripped the nation.

“The very existence of LGBTQ+ people is under assault,” she added.

HRC, the nation's largest LGBTQ rights advocate, honored Emmy winner Sheryl Lee Ralph at the event, handing her its National Ally for Equality Award, and the Prime Video series A League of Their Own with its National Visibility Award. Stars Abbi Jacobson and Chanté Adams accepted the award on behalf of the series.