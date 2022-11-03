Kit Connor, the 18-year-old star of Netflix's Heartstopper, has come out as bisexual.

Connor, who has been visibly absent from Twitter for two months, on Monday returned to the platform.

“back for a minute,” he messaged. “i'm bi. Congrats for forcing an 18 year old to out himself. i think some of you missed the point of the show. bye.”

Connor, who plays bisexual student Nick Nelson on Heartstopper, left Twitter amid accusations of queerbaiting after he refused to label his sexuality.

Alice Oseman, the author of the graphic novels on which the series is based on, immediately offered her support.

“I truly don’t understand how people can watch Heartstopper and then gleefully spend their time speculating about sexualities and judging based on stereotypes,” Oseman wrote. “I hope all those people are embarrassed as FUCK. Kit you are amazing.”

Production on season 2 of Heartstopper began in September.